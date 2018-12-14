Meghalaya Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 62,500 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Meghalaya Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up approximately 0.6% of Meghalaya Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 586.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HGV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.69. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $47.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.21 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, Director David William Johnson purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $199,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Meghalaya Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 62,500 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/meghalaya-partners-l-p-purchases-shares-of-62500-hilton-grand-vacations-inc-hgv.html.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.