Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a $33.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a $29.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.64.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.1451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

