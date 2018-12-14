Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Given a $86.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has been given a $86.00 target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $80.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $2,721,420.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. acquired 666,666 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock valued at $92,845,846. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,833,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 924,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 202,833,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 924,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,546,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,699,000 after purchasing an additional 831,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 184,252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,985,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,984,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

