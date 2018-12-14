Mercury (MER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Mercury has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $41,902.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can now be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00001336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00031098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.02254982 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00140216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00173314 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031531 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031631 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

