Meritech Capital Associates III L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Meritech Capital Associates III L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,094,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476,837 shares during the period. Cloudera makes up approximately 80.7% of Meritech Capital Associates III L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Meritech Capital Associates III L.L.C.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $36,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLDR. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 641.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $438,037.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 165,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Cloudera Inc has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 50.68% and a negative net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLDR. Wedbush began coverage on Cloudera in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Cloudera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Nomura set a $20.00 price objective on Cloudera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Cloudera in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

