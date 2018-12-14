Mesoblast (MESO) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MESO. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on Mesoblast and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Mesoblast from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 target price on Mesoblast and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Mesoblast stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.23. 1,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $399.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.87. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 249.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 117,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

