MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $37.07 Million in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Stock

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,290,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,546,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 532.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after acquiring an additional 598,745 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Bank of America set a $35.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James T. Hackett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $673,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 15,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $394,931.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

