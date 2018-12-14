MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $29,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,121,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,670,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of LLY opened at $114.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.84.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $637,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,870,863.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 55,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total transaction of $5,915,331.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,735,214 shares in the company, valued at $12,741,024,121.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,964,232 shares of company stock worth $152,079,047 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $123.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-lowers-position-in-eli-lilly-and-co-lly.html.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.