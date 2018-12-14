MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,167,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,230,000 after buying an additional 251,793 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 22,275 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Compass Point upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 target price on MGIC Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

MTG opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $16.21.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 48.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Lehman purchased 7,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,871.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

