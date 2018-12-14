Michael Lennox Sells 6,912 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) VP Michael Lennox sold 6,912 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $415,272.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 434.29 and a beta of 1.30. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $75.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $696.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.89 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 19.41%. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

