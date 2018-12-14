Michael Rice Sells 14,781 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 14,781 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $169,094.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,169.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 1st, Michael Rice sold 12,540 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $220,327.80.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.18 million, a PE ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 1.62. BioLife Solutions Inc has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $26.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. On average, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 53.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 644.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

