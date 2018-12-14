Micro Focus International plc (MCRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,412.14 ($18.45).

MCRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

LON MCRO traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,462.50 ($19.11). The company had a trading volume of 1,179,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of GBX 26.78 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,970.50 ($38.81).

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

