Microsoft (MSFT) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a media sentiment score of 0.58 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the software giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Microsoft’s ranking:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Macquarie set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

MSFT opened at $109.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $836.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $83.83 and a 1 year high of $116.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,927,720.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,918 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,412. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

