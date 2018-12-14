MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.34

Shares of MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 15104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

MSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised MidSouth Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered MidSouth Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MidSouth Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered MidSouth Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MidSouth Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a market cap of $199.19 million, a P/E ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.34.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. MidSouth Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. MidSouth Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -14.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MidSouth Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MidSouth Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,121,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MidSouth Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after buying an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 665,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after buying an additional 49,236 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:MSL)

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

