MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $321.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 34,126 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 733,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 80,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

