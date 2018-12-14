MiloCoin Price Down 5.3% This Week (MILO)

MiloCoin (CURRENCY:MILO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 14th. Over the last week, MiloCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MiloCoin has a market cap of $6,760.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MiloCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiloCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MiloCoin Coin Profile

MiloCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 13th, 2017. MiloCoin’s total supply is 10,789,954 coins. MiloCoin’s official Twitter account is @GetMiloCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiloCoin’s official website is www.milocoin.info.

MiloCoin Coin Trading

MiloCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiloCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiloCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiloCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

