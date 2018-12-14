Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) Director William F. Doyle Acquires 6,000 Shares

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Director William F. Doyle purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,389.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NERV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,750. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,537,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 555,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 138,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 209,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 39,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

