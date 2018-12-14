Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) President Richard E. Russell Sells 3,117 Shares of Stock

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) President Richard E. Russell sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $24,811.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,588.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NERV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 84,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,385. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $307.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 24,594 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 27,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NERV. BidaskClub downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) President Richard E. Russell Sells 3,117 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/minerva-neurosciences-inc-nerv-president-richard-e-russell-sells-3117-shares-of-stock.html.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.