MinexCoin (MNX) Price Tops $0.80 on Exchanges

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00024818 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Exmo. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $60,307.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,100,238 coins and its circulating supply is 4,729,023 coins. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, HitBTC and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

