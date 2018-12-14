Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 152.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1,164.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 968,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,952,000 after buying an additional 891,469 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 91.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,308,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,846,000 after buying an additional 623,921 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 533.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 322,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after buying an additional 271,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,947,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,782,000 after buying an additional 252,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 740.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 224,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,961,000 after buying an additional 197,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $101.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on Lincoln Electric and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Gabelli raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

