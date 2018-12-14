Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.71 Million in Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Stock

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.98 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $187.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JMP Securities set a $170.00 price target on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 price target on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

