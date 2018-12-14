MML Investors Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,971 Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Northern Trust by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NTRS opened at $86.90 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $115.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.03). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/mml-investors-services-llc-buys-shares-of-1971-northern-trust-co-ntrs.html.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.