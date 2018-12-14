MML Investors Services LLC Invests $168,000 in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) Stock

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MUFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

