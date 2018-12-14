MML Investors Services LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Prudential Public Limited (PUK)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,746,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,232,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,795,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,071,000 after purchasing an additional 133,385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 564,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 486,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

PUK opened at $35.75 on Friday. Prudential Public Limited has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $55.36.

Prudential Public Profile

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

