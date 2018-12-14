Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Trading Down 14.9%

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s share price was down 14.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 880,390 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 463,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MBRX shares. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th.

The company has a market cap of $39.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

