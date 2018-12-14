Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Holdings Lessened by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $142.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $154.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider James Woys purchased 25,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.79 per share, with a total value of $3,719,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,634.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $542,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,711.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,076 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

