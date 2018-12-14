Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) in a research report report published on Thursday, 99wallstreet.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

TAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NYSE TAP traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $62.15. 54,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,433. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $55.52 and a one year high of $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

In related news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $168,181.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,000.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,785 shares of company stock valued at $495,593. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 8.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 4.8% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

