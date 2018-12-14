Monster Beverage (MNST) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monster Beverage surpassed the industry in the past six months, driven by solid momentum in energy drinks business amid a challenging industry backdrop. The company is also optimistic about its alliance with Coca-Cola’s bottlers globally, which broadened its distribution network. Moreover, the company’s top and bottom lines outpaced estimates and improved year over year in third-quarter 2018. This marked its second straight earnings beat, while sales reverted to positive surprise trend after three consecutive misses. The top line benefited from solid sales at Monster Energy Drinks segment and advance purchases made by customers due to a pre-announced price hike. However, sales were adversely impacted by foreign currency translations. Moreover, increased raw material costs are persistently hurting margins, which is likely to continue in quarters ahead.”

MNST has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.47.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 160,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,350. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.73 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 87.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 145,812 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

