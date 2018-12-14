Moody’s Co. (MCO) Shares Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Moody’s by 19.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 204,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,561 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total transaction of $819,858.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $148.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $139.11 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). Moody’s had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 412.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Moody’s to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Moody’s from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.92.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

