Morgan Stanley Cuts Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Price Target to $80.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOH. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.90.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $164.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.24%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

