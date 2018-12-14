Mplx (MPLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Mplx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mplx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.31.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Mplx has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $39.38.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 27.99%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,747,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,285,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Mplx by 3.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 63,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mplx by 963.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.