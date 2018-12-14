MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stake in Novartis AG (NVS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 50.9% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 11.3% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $94.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Cowen upgraded Novartis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.03 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

