MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Takes Position in Workday Inc (WDAY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,826 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,598,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Workday by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Workday by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 466,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Workday by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 222,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Workday by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $152.95 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Shares of WDAY opened at $164.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of -129.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $172.67.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.38 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 374,488 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $50,012,872.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,366 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $937,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,030,318 shares of company stock worth $156,142,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

