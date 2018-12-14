Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €206.18 ($239.75).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEURV shares. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays set a €213.00 ($247.67) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

Munchener Ruckvers Company Profile

