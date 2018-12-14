Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 12,841 Shares of Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aerohive Networks were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerohive Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Aerohive Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Aerohive Networks by 711.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerohive Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Aerohive Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerohive Networks alerts:

In other news, VP Stephen Debenham sold 15,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $54,705.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIVE opened at $3.40 on Friday. Aerohive Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. Aerohive Networks had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Aerohive Networks Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 12,841 Shares of Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/mutual-of-america-capital-management-llc-buys-12841-shares-of-aerohive-networks-inc-hive.html.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerohive Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerohive Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.