Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,661 Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $252,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 377.6% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 73,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,016,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 22,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $1,396,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, September 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.40.

NYSE:ANET opened at $228.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $210.55 and a one year high of $313.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $563.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.81 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,527.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $287,699.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,912.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,241 shares of company stock worth $10,109,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

