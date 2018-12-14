Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,817 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HFC. BB&T Corp raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 30,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 15.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 4.2% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 30.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 56.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on HollyFrontier and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. US Capital Advisors raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Robert J. Kostelnik sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

