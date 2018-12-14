MutualFirst Financial (MFSF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “MutualFirst Financial, Inc. is the holding company of Mutual Federal Savings Bank. “

MFSF has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered MutualFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MutualFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:MFSF traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,499. The firm has a market cap of $279.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MutualFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from MutualFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

In other MutualFirst Financial news, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles J. Viater sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $94,711.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,636 shares of company stock worth $343,821 over the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFSF. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

