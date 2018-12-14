MutualFirst Financial (MFSF) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

MFSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MutualFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered MutualFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. MutualFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:MFSF traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,499. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MutualFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $279.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.13.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million. Research analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from MutualFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. MutualFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

In other MutualFirst Financial news, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles J. Viater sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $71,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,878.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,636 shares of company stock valued at $343,821 over the last 90 days. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

