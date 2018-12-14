Myomo (MYO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of Myomo stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.86. 19,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,319. Myomo has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.63.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

