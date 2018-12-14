National Bank Financial Lowers Granite Oil (GXO) Price Target to C$1.10

Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a research report report published on Monday. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Granite Oil from C$4.50 to C$3.90 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Cormark decreased their target price on Granite Oil from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Granite Oil from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Granite Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

GXO stock opened at C$0.71 on Monday. Granite Oil has a twelve month low of C$0.70 and a twelve month high of C$3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Granite Oil’s payout ratio is -129.31%.

About Granite Oil

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds 100% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 103,487 undeveloped acres and 72,734 net developed acres with 65.0 net oil wells and 89.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

