National Bank Financial Lowers TRANSAT AT (TRZ) Price Target to C$7.00

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.

TRZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian dropped their price objective on TRANSAT AT from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on TRANSAT AT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut TRANSAT AT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.50.

Get TRANSAT AT alerts:

Shares of TRZ traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,643. TRANSAT AT has a 12-month low of C$5.65 and a 12-month high of C$11.82.

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$696.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$804.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that TRANSAT AT will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TRANSAT AT Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. It develops and markets holiday travel services in package and air-only formats; and offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel to 60 destinations in 26 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing and incoming tour operator by bundling services bought in Canada and abroad, and reselling them in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and 10 European countries directly or through intermediaries.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TRANSAT AT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRANSAT AT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.