National Bank Financial Trims Petrus Resources (PRQ) Target Price to C$1.15

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRQ. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

Petrus Resources stock opened at C$0.66 on Monday. Petrus Resources has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.91.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It primarily holds an average 55% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area, which comprises 46,202 net acres of land located in west central Alberta.

