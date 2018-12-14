National Bank Financial Weighs in on Liberty Gold Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp (TSE:LGD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Liberty Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Gold’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

LGD opened at C$0.33 on Thursday. Liberty Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.29 and a 52-week high of C$0.50.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., a gold discovery company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. It explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship projects include Goldstrike, Black Pine, and Kinsley Mountain projects located in the Great Basin of the United States.

