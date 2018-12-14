National Bank of Canada (NA) Insider Ricardo Pascoe Sells 49,884 Shares

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) insider Ricardo Pascoe sold 49,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.69, for a total transaction of C$2,927,691.96.

Ricardo Pascoe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 10th, Ricardo Pascoe sold 49,884 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.66, for a total transaction of C$2,926,195.44.

NA traded down C$0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching C$58.38. 998,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,133. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$57.58 and a 12-month high of C$65.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.00.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

