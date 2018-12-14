National Commerce (NCOM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of National Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of National Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of National Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of National Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Commerce currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NCOM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.02. 268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,980. The firm has a market cap of $785.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Commerce has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $48.60.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). National Commerce had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.05 million. Analysts anticipate that National Commerce will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Commerce during the first quarter valued at $235,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 14.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Commerce during the second quarter valued at $334,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 35.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. 50.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Commerce

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

