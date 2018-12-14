National Fuel Gas (NFG) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Monday.

NFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.75.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG opened at $55.98 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $289.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.56 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $250,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 18.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 51,842 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 48.9% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $1,228,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.