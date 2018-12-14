National Pension Service Has $37.27 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,436 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $37,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FIS opened at $105.85 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $92.12 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wood & Company raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $5,310,332.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $2,606,780.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,517.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,500. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

