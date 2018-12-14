National Pension Service Purchases 3,858 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $42,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 464.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,712,000 after buying an additional 12,370,546 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,202,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,835,000 after buying an additional 666,185 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,938,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,306,000 after buying an additional 1,011,626 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,475,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after buying an additional 183,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,537,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,832,000 after buying an additional 97,722 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,627,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,255,884.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,904 shares of company stock worth $10,255,088 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $82.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. FIX initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

