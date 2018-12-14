National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSA. ValuEngine cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.11.

NSA opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $32.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $85.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.55%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $90,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,300 shares of company stock worth $646,923 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 105.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 669 self storage properties located in 34 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 42.5 million rentable square feet.

